Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19 | 06:38
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
0min
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated on Sunday that the kingdom demands an 'international investigation' into what it referred to as 'numerous war crimes' committed during the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

Safadi added during a press conference with the director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that those responsible for documented crimes must be brought to justice.

