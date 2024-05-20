Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20 | 08:20
High views
Gaza&#39;s death toll rises to 35,562 since the war&#39;s outbreak
0min
Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak

The Hamas Health Ministry reported on Monday that the death toll from the war between Israel and the movement in the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,562 since October 7.

The ministry stated in a report that "106 martyrs and 176 injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours," noting that the total number of wounded has reached 79,652 since the battles began more than seven months ago.

