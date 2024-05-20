News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak
The Hamas Health Ministry reported on Monday that the death toll from the war between Israel and the movement in the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,562 since October 7.
The ministry stated in a report that "106 martyrs and 176 injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours," noting that the total number of wounded has reached 79,652 since the battles began more than seven months ago.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Death Toll
Hamas
Health Ministry
Israel
War
October 7
Attacks
Next
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,456 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,456 since the outbreak of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,233 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,233 since the outbreak of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
0
World News
12:18
US says it is closely monitoring reports of helicopter crash carrying Iran's President
World News
12:18
US says it is closely monitoring reports of helicopter crash carrying Iran's President
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
3
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site
4
Middle East News
15:46
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC
Middle East News
15:46
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC
5
Middle East News
14:38
Update: Iranian Red Crescent contradicts government media on President Raisi's helicopter wreckage
Middle East News
14:38
Update: Iranian Red Crescent contradicts government media on President Raisi's helicopter wreckage
6
World News
14:54
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
World News
14:54
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
7
Middle East News
14:20
Rescue teams locate wreckage of President Raisi's helicopter: Reuters cites state TV
Middle East News
14:20
Rescue teams locate wreckage of President Raisi's helicopter: Reuters cites state TV
8
Middle East News
00:22
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
Middle East News
00:22
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More