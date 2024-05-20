Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20 | 08:24
High views
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries

The cessation of aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is connected to the threat posed to humanitarian work by Israel's military operation in the area, Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday.

"Now there is a military presence on the outskirts of the Rafah crossing and military operations that put aid convoys and truck drivers in danger," Sameh Shoukry told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart in Cairo.

"The procedures resulting from Israeli military operations affect the operation of the Rafah crossing," he said.

Shoukry repeated calls for Israel to open other land crossings to deliver aid. "There are closed military crossings that should be used if there is real humanitarian concern about what is happening in Gaza," he said.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Threat

Israeli

Operations

Rafah

Crossing

Aid

Deliveries

Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak
