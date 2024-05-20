News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israel reacted with fury on Monday to the request by the International Criminal Court prosecutor for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
The prosecutor's office said it was also seeking arrest warrants against three Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian Islamist movement's chief in Gaza and one of the architects of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
The announcement drew a shocked defense from Israelis outraged at the parallel drawn between the prime minister and the Hamas leadership. Even Netanyahu's political enemies rallied around him.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid described the decision as a "disaster." Benny Gantz, a centrist former army general who joined Netanyahu's wartime unity government last year but who is the leading candidate to take over as prime minister, called it a "crime of historic proportions."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Fury
ICC
Prosecutor
Netanyahu
Arrest
Warrant
Next
Qatar: No political will to reach ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Israel's Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be a 'scandal' on historical scale
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
Israel's Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be a 'scandal' on historical scale
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26
Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-26
Netanyahu: ICC decisions set dangerous precedent for Israel's soldiers and officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Gaza's death toll rises to 35,562 since the war's outbreak
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-16
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-16
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-19
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
Lebanon News
2024-05-19
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
Lebanon News
03:44
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
2
Middle East News
00:22
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
Middle East News
00:22
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
3
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
4
Lebanon News
03:44
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
Lebanon News
03:44
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
5
Middle East News
01:02
After the death of Iran's President while in office: What happens next?
Middle East News
01:02
After the death of Iran's President while in office: What happens next?
6
Middle East News
00:03
Iranian Official to Reuters: Iranian President and Foreign Minister die in helicopter accident
Middle East News
00:03
Iranian Official to Reuters: Iranian President and Foreign Minister die in helicopter accident
7
Middle East News
04:27
Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares five days mourning
Middle East News
04:27
Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares five days mourning
8
Middle East News
09:24
Funeral rites for Iranian officials to start Tuesday in Tabriz
Middle East News
09:24
Funeral rites for Iranian officials to start Tuesday in Tabriz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More