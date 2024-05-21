News
Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated in a statement on Tuesday that more than 35,647 Palestinians have been killed and 79,852 injured in the Israeli military attack on the Strip since October 7.
The ministry added that about 85 Palestinians were killed and 200 injured in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Palestinians
Israel
Attacks
October 7
War
Hamas
8
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
