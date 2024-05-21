Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 07:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza&#39;s Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated in a statement on Tuesday that more than 35,647 Palestinians have been killed and 79,852 injured in the Israeli military attack on the Strip since October 7.

The ministry added that about 85 Palestinians were killed and 200 injured in the past 24 hours.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Palestinians

Israel

Attacks

October 7

War

Hamas

LBCI Next
Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled
France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18

Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:02

Dozens of earthquakes cause panic in volcanic area in southern Italy

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-30

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says

LBCI
World News
01:03

Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
World News
00:02

Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More