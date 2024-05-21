Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled

Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday that the talks between Israel and Hamas regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages are on the verge of reaching an impasse.



In response to a question about the International Criminal Court prosecutor's pursuit of arrest warrants for some officials in Israel and Hamas, Al Ansari stated that it is premature for Qatar to comment on the decision, but emphasized that all organizations and countries must be held accountable for the killing of civilians.



Reuters