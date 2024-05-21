Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 08:11
High views
Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled
0min
Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled

Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday that the talks between Israel and Hamas regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages are on the verge of reaching an impasse.

In response to a question about the International Criminal Court prosecutor's pursuit of arrest warrants for some officials in Israel and Hamas, Al Ansari stated that it is premature for Qatar to comment on the decision, but emphasized that all organizations and countries must be held accountable for the killing of civilians.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Majed Al Ansari

Qatar

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Hostages

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
Gaza's Health Ministry: 35,647 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
