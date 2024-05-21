The American news agency Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday that the Israeli government has suspended its live broadcast service from southern Israel for covering events in the Gaza Strip, citing a law that prohibits providing images to the Qatari Al Jazeera channel.



In a statement, the news agency said, "The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed."



The American agency denounced the "abusive use" of the new foreign streaming law that prohibits providing images to Al Jazeera.



AFP