WHO calls on Israel to lift restrictions on aid to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 11:39
WHO calls on Israel to lift restrictions on aid to Gaza
WHO calls on Israel to lift restrictions on aid to Gaza

The Director-General of the World Health Organization on Tuesday called on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, stating that the main route for transporting emergency medical aid from Egypt to the territory has been closed.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added at a press conference in Geneva, "At a time when the people of Gaza are facing starvation, we urge Israel to lift the blockade and let aid through. Without more aid flowing into Gaza, we cannot sustain our lifesaving support of hospitals."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Health Organization

Israel

Gaza

Egypt

Aid

