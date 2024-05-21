UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 13:33
High views
UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'
UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday that Israel's halting of the American Associated Press's live coverage of Gaza is "shocking."

Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters, "I think journalists need to be able to do their work freely. The Associated Press, all news organizations should be allowed to do its work freely and free of any harassment."

AFP 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Israel

Gaza

António Guterres

Stéphane Dujarric

AP

