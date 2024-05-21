RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza

2024-05-21 | 14:05
RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza
RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza

Reporters Without Borders condemned on Tuesday the decision by Israeli authorities to cut the American Associated Press' live coverage of the Gaza Strip, describing it as "outrageous censorship."

The organization denounced the "seizure of a news agency's camera and the shut down of a live feed showing a view of Gaza, on the pretext that these images" are supplied to the Qatari Al Jazeera channel, which Israel banned and closed on May 5, the journalists' advocacy group wrote on the X platform.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Reporters Without Borders

Gaza

AP

Censorship

Al Jazeera

