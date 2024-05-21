News
Hamas criticizes Israel's repeated seizure of AP equipment as arbitrary, repressive towards the press
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 14:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas criticizes Israel's repeated seizure of AP equipment as arbitrary, repressive towards the press
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel’s confiscation of the Associated Press' equipment “is a repeated arbitrary and oppressive act against the freedom of journalistic work.”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
AP
Press
