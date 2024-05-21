UNRWA reports suspending food distribution in Rafah

🛑As a result of the ongoing military operation in eastern Rafah the @UNRWA distribution centre and @WFP warehouse, both in #Rafah, are now inaccessible.



Food distributions in Rafah, southern📍#Gaza, are currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity. pic.twitter.com/EQfdjHYwrk — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 21, 2024

In a post shared on Tuesday evening, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that food distributions in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, are now suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity.This comes "as a result of the ongoing military operation in eastern Rafah, the UNRWA distribution centre and [World Food Programme] WFP warehouse [...] are now inaccessible," the agency stated on X.