Israeli Communications Minister orders return of the Associated Press' equipment

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21 | 15:16
High views
Israeli Communications Minister orders return of the Associated Press' equipment

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said on Tuesday that he had ordered the return of the Associated Press' camera equipment, the Axios news website reported.

The agency and the ministry stated that Israeli authorities had confiscated the equipment earlier, saying the agency was violating the law by providing live broadcasts to Al Jazeera.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Communications Minister

Shlomo Karhi

Associated Press

