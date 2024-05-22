Hamas Political Bureau Member Basem Naim confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that "the brave resistance" of the Palestinian people has led three European countries to recognize the Palestinian state.



Naim stated, "I confirm... that this consecutive recognition is the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people."



Naim saw these recognitions as a "turning point in the international stance on the Palestinian issue."



AFP