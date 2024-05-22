Irish FM: Recognition of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday that Ireland intends to recognize the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

He explained to RTE Radio, "When we recognize a state, we do not recognize the current government, but rather the state in terms of its permanent population concerning certain borders, in this case, the 1967 borders."

He said this "specific area includes Gaza and the West Bank, with a capital for an Israeli state and a Palestinian state in Jerusalem," adding that the official recognition will be on May 28.

Reuters