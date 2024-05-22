White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations

The White House said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden believes the establishment of a Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations and not through unilateral recognition, after Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced they would recognize a Palestinian state this month.



A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, "The President is a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has been throughout his career."



He added that he believes a Palestinian state should be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties and not through unilateral recognition.



