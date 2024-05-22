White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22 | 09:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations

The White House said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden believes the establishment of a Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations and not through unilateral recognition, after Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced they would recognize a Palestinian state this month.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, "The President is a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has been throughout his career."

He added that he believes a Palestinian state should be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties and not through unilateral recognition.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Negotiations

White House

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Trump's adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials after meeting Netanyahu: Reuters
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-13

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52

Irish FM: Recognition of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18

Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian militant, wounds eight people in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday

LBCI
World News
2023-12-08

London announces coordinated sanctions with Washington, and Ottawa targets human rights violators

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
World News
23:57

Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More