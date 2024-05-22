Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22 | 09:38
High views
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
2min
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement

On Wednesday, Egypt was among the countries to accept the decision of Norway, Ireland, and Spain to recognize the State of Palestine.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt described this measure as an "appreciated step that supports international efforts to create a political horizon that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Egypt further urged all countries "to move forward towards recognizing the State of Palestine, [...] to uphold the values of justice and fairness, and to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, [...] thus enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent state."

The statement also renewed the call for the Security Council and "influential international parties" for the need to instantly intervene to maintain the rights of the Palestinian people and address "the grave humanitarian conditions witnessed in the Gaza Strip."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further called for an end to the Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, mainly in the city of Rafah.
 






