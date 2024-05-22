News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egypt welcomes recognition of Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, and Spain - Statement
On Wednesday, Egypt was among the countries to accept the decision of Norway, Ireland, and Spain to recognize the State of Palestine.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt described this measure as an "appreciated step that supports international efforts to create a political horizon that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital."
Egypt further urged all countries "to move forward towards recognizing the State of Palestine, [...] to uphold the values of justice and fairness, and to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, [...] thus enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent state."
The statement also renewed the call for the Security Council and "influential international parties" for the need to instantly intervene to maintain the rights of the Palestinian people and address "the grave humanitarian conditions witnessed in the Gaza Strip."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further called for an end to the Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, mainly in the city of Rafah.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Norway
Ireland
Spain
Palestine
Israel
Gaza
Rafah
Next
Trump's adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials after meeting Netanyahu: Reuters
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel says Egypt must reopen Rafah crossing with Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel says Egypt must reopen Rafah crossing with Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:59
Arab League praises Spain, Ireland, and Norway for their 'courageous' decision to recognize Palestinian State
Middle East News
04:59
Arab League praises Spain, Ireland, and Norway for their 'courageous' decision to recognize Palestinian State
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
White House: Palestinian state must be achieved through negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
Irish FM: Recognition of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
Irish FM: Recognition of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:45
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18
Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian militant, wounds eight people in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18
Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian militant, wounds eight people in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
About 200 bodies retrieved from mass graves in Gaza since Saturday
0
World News
2023-12-08
London announces coordinated sanctions with Washington, and Ottawa targets human rights violators
World News
2023-12-08
London announces coordinated sanctions with Washington, and Ottawa targets human rights violators
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
Variety and Tech
08:46
Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
4
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
5
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
6
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
7
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
8
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
World News
23:57
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More