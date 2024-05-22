Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Wednesday the announcement by Ireland, Norway, and Spain that they would soon recognize the Palestinian state, describing it as a "reward for terrorism."



He stated that Israel would not back down from achieving victory in the Gaza war.



In a statement, Netanyahu said, "This will be a terrorist state. It will try to carry out the October 7 massacre repeatedly, and we will not agree to this," referring to the Palestinian attack led by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza.



Reuters