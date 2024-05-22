Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid flow to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22 | 12:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid flow to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid flow to Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Egypt to do everything it can to make sure humanitarian aid is flowing into Gaza.

Blinken told a hearing in the House of Representatives that fighting near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which Israel seized earlier this month, had made the environment for providing assistance challenging.

"So, we need to find a way to make sure that the assistance that would go through Rafah can get through safely, but we do strongly urge our Egyptian partners to do everything that they can on their end of things to make sure that assistance is flowing," Blinken said.

Reuters
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Antony Blinken

Egypt

Aid

Gaza

LBCI Next
Trump's adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials after meeting Netanyahu: Reuters
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

Gaza aid piles up in Egypt, US pier delivery falters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20

Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

Jordan announces largest aid drop operation in Gaza with US, French and Egyptian aircraft

LBCI
World News
15:32

Pentagon: Aid to Gaza is now moving from the floating dock to warehouses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
World News
13:57

EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41

Erdogan welcomes Norway, Ireland, and Spain's decision to recognize Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
13:25

Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-30

Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo shines again in a 'buckle up' round in 'Clasico'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
World News
23:57

Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More