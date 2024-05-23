Israel shares footage of women soldiers being taken by Hamas on Oct. 7

Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war.



The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release.



The Netanyahu government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support. Hamas defended its fighters' conduct and called the video a bid to manipulate public opinion.



Reuters