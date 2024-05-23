Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians in Gaza City, according to Civil Defense

The Civil Defense in Gaza confirmed the death of 26 Palestinians in two Israeli airstrikes early Thursday on the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, amidst the ongoing war since October 7.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal confirmed, "Sixteen victims, including ten children, were recovered from the rubble of a house targeted by an Israeli missile in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City."



He clarified that the second strike targeted "a Quran school inside the Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City."



