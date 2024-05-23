Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

A spokesperson for the Israeli government said on Thursday that Israel will not be deterred from continuing its war against Hamas, a day before the International Court of Justice is set to issue its ruling on South Africa's request for an order to halt military operations in the Gaza Strip.



Spokesperson Avi Hyman told reporters, in response to a question about whether Israel would comply with a potential ruling against it by the International Court of Justice on Friday, "There is no power on earth that can prevent Israel from protecting its citizens and pursuing Hamas in Gaza.



Reuters