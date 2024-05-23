Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Israel's relations with Norway, Ireland, and Spain would face "grave consequences" after their governments decided to recognize the state of Palestine starting next week.



The ministry added in a statement after a senior official held a meeting with the ambassadors of the three countries "to rebuke them" for the step announced by their countries, "there will be additional grave consequences on the relations with their countries following the decision they made" on Wednesday.



AFP