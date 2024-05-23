Hamas says it holds Israeli colonel, reports of his death surfaced on October 7th

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Thursday that they are holding an Israeli officer with the rank of colonel, whom they had captured in an attack on southern Israel on October 7th.



Israel earlier stated that this officer was killed in the said attack.



The al-Qassam Brigades mentioned that Colonel Asaf Hamami was injured during his capture. They did not provide any evidence and did not specify whether he was still alive at the moment.



The Israeli army announced months ago that Hamami (41 years old), a brigade commander, was killed in the attacks on October 7th and that his body is being held in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters