News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden: We do not recognize the jurisdiction of ICJ, no comparison between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23 | 14:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden: We do not recognize the jurisdiction of ICJ, no comparison between Israel and Hamas
The United States does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joe Biden
ICJ
Jurisdiction
Israel
Hamas
Next
Israel shares footage of women soldiers being taken by Hamas on Oct. 7
US Defense Secretary urges Israel to 'deconflict' humanitarian, military operations in Gaza
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:08
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:08
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Biden: We do not recognize the jurisdiction of ICJ, no comparison between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Biden: We do not recognize the jurisdiction of ICJ, no comparison between Israel and Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:09
Hamas says it holds Israeli colonel, reports of his death surfaced on October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:09
Hamas says it holds Israeli colonel, reports of his death surfaced on October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:43
Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:43
Israel: Recognition by three European countries of the state of Palestine will have 'grave consequences'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-19
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-19
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17
New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia arrests; students' medical records say otherwise
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17
New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia arrests; students' medical records say otherwise
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:45
One dead, three students injured: Toll of Nabatieh drone attack
Lebanon News
01:45
One dead, three students injured: Toll of Nabatieh drone attack
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
Lebanon News
08:35
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
3
Lebanon News
01:22
Guided missile from drone sets car ablaze on Nabatieh road: NNA
Lebanon News
01:22
Guided missile from drone sets car ablaze on Nabatieh road: NNA
4
Lebanon News
03:49
Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:49
Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
00:49
IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement
Lebanon Economy
00:49
IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement
6
Lebanon News
07:14
LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
07:14
LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas
8
Middle East News
04:19
IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'
Middle East News
04:19
IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More