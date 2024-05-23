UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini announced that Israeli authorities are giving priority to the private commercial sector at the main crossing point for goods entering Gaza.



Lazzarini told AFP, "Regarding the Kerem Shalom crossing, priority is currently being given to the private sector," adding that these developments have occurred over the past two weeks.



He explained that priority is given at the inspection level, with private sector trucks being inspected "before any other trucks."



AFP