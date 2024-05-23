Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23 | 14:41
High views
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza

The Axios website reported on Thursday, citing American and Israeli officials, that CIA Director William Burns will soon travel to Europe to meet with the head of the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad), David Barnea, in an attempt to revive talks on the release of hostages in Gaza.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Hostage

Talks

CIA

Mossaad

