ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 00:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel&#39;s Rafah offensive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

Judges at the UN's top court will rule on Friday on South Africa's request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.

South Africa's lawyers asked the court last week to impose emergency measures and said Israel's attacks on the southern Gaza city "must be stopped" to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

Rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, are final and binding but have been ignored in the past. The court has no enforcement powers.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the accusations of genocide as baseless.
 
It has argued in court that the operations in Gaza are self-defense and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

An Israeli government spokesman said on Thursday that "no power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza".

An Israeli military spokesman said the army is operating "carefully and precisely" in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge from Israeli bombing and operations elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave.

A decision against Israel by the highest UN legal body could pile more diplomatic pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ICJ

Court

Israel

Rafah

Gaza

War

Attack

LBCI Next
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30

International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

ICJ to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52

Borrell: Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41

Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:02

OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30

International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More