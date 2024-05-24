Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 00:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

Israeli forces killed at least 60 Palestinians in aerial and ground bombardments across the Gaza Strip on Thursday and battled in close combat with Hamas-led militants in areas of the southern city of Rafah, health officials and Hamas media said.

Israeli tanks advanced in Rafah's southeast, edged towards the city's western district of Yibna, and continued to operate in three eastern suburbs, residents said.

"The occupation (Israeli forces) is trying to move further to the west, they are on the edge of Yibna, which is densely populated. They didn't invade it yet," one resident said, asking not to be named.

"We hear explosions and we see black smoke coming up from the areas where the army has invaded. It was another very difficult night," he told Reuters via a chat app.

UNRWA, the main United Nations agency in Gaza, estimated as of Monday that more than 800,000 people had fled Rafah since Israel began targeting the city in early May, despite international pleas for restraint.

Suze van Meegan, the Norwegian Refugee Council's Emergency Response Leader in Gaza, said many civilians were still stuck.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

forces

dozens

Palestinians

Gaza,

fight

Hamas

Rafah

LBCI Next
Borrell: Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,800 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:52

Borrell: Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09

ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41

Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

UNRWA: Israel gives priority to private sector at Kerem Shalom crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:02

OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30

International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More