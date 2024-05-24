Borrell: Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that recognizing the Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas.



He added, "Recognizing the Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas; quite the opposite... The Palestinian Authority is not Hamas; on the contrary, they are deeply at odds."



He continued by stating that the European Union has already spoken with, funded, and met with the Palestinian Authority.



He said, "Every time someone decides to support a Palestinian state... Israel's reaction is to turn it into an issue of anti-Semitism."



Reuters