Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians

2024-05-24 | 04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Friday he had decided to "sever the connection" between Spain's diplomatic mission and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in response to Madrid's plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

"I have decided to sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians and to prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank," Katz said in a post on X.

He added it was "in response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state and the anti-Semitic call by Spain's deputy prime minister to... 'liberate Palestine from the river to the sea'."

AFP
