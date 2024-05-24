Israeli army announces retrieval of bodies of three hostages from Gaza Strip

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it had found the bodies of three hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since the attack launched by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7.



In a statement, the army said, "The bodies of hostages Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nissenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were recovered overnight during a joint operation by the Israeli army and intelligence agencies in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip."



AFP