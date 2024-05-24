UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 05:20
High views
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza

The United Nations has resumed transporting humanitarian aid arriving at a US-built pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip after deliveries were halted for two days because some truckloads of aid were intercepted by needy Palestinians.

Aid deliveries began arriving at a US-built pier on Friday as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave, where it is at war with Palestinian militants Hamas and a famine looms.

The UN is coordinating aid distribution at the floating dock, but has remained adamant that aid deliveries by land are the "most viable, effective and efficient" way to combat the humanitarian crisis in the enclave of 2.3 million people.

The UN has said at least 500 trucks a day are needed to enter Gaza.

Ten truckloads of aid - driven from the pier site by UN contractors - were received on Friday at a World Food Program warehouse in Deir El Balah. But on Saturday, only five loads made it to the warehouse after 11 others were intercepted.


Reuters
 
