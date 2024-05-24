There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
There&#39;s no warrant, says Germany&#39;s Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to speculate on whether Germany would execute an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, noting that no warrant had yet been issued and that Israel had an independent judiciary.

"A chamber of judges will decide," Scholz said at a joint press conference in Berlin with his Portuguese counterpart when asked about the ICC prosecutor's request for a warrant over Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza.

When deciding whether to issue a warrant, judges "shall bear in mind that Israel is a democratic state with a strong and independent judiciary."

Under the principle of complementarity, the Hague-based ICC can only prosecute crimes where the local jurisdiction is unable or unwilling to do so. If judges found that Israel was itself doing a credible investigation of the charges alleged by the ICC prosecutor, they could deny the request.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Warrant

Germany

Scholz

Arrest

Netanyahu

Israel

LBCI Next
ICJ begins session to pronounce judgment on issuing an order to cease fire in Gaza
Macron to discuss situation in Gaza with foreign ministers of four Arab countries, Friday evening
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20

Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30

Israel's Netanyahu says ICC arrest warrants would be a 'scandal' on historical scale

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55

Germany and Portugal consider now is an "inappropriate" time to recognize the State of Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-13

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians

LBCI
World News
00:01

Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says

LBCI
World News
02:34

Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09

ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52

ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More