Macron to discuss situation in Gaza with foreign ministers of four Arab countries, Friday evening

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron to discuss situation in Gaza with foreign ministers of four Arab countries, Friday evening
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron to discuss situation in Gaza with foreign ministers of four Arab countries, Friday evening

The French Presidency announced that President Emmanuel Macron will host the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan on Friday evening. They will discuss "the situation in the Middle East" amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Élysée Palace did not provide further details about Macron's meeting with the Qatari official and the Saudi, Egyptian, and Jordanian ministers, Faisal bin Farhan, Sameh Shoukry, and Ayman Safadi, respectively.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Emmanuel Macron

Gaza

Situation

Foreign Ministers

Arab States

LBCI Next
There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Blinken: Significant progress on Gaza humanitarian situation in recent weeks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18

US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55

Germany and Portugal consider now is an "inappropriate" time to recognize the State of Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-13

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians

LBCI
World News
00:01

Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says

LBCI
World News
02:34

Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09

ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52

ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More