Macron to discuss situation in Gaza with foreign ministers of four Arab countries, Friday evening

The French Presidency announced that President Emmanuel Macron will host the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan on Friday evening. They will discuss "the situation in the Middle East" amid the ongoing war in Gaza.



The Élysée Palace did not provide further details about Macron's meeting with the Qatari official and the Saudi, Egyptian, and Jordanian ministers, Faisal bin Farhan, Sameh Shoukry, and Ayman Safadi, respectively.



AFP