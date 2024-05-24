ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 09:52
High views
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

Reading out the ruling by the International Court of Justice or World Court, the body's president Nawaf Salam said the situation in the Palestinian enclave had deteriorated since the court last ordered Israel to take steps to improve it. Conditions had been met for a new emergency order.

"The state of Israel shall immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," he said.

The court also ordered Israel to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza to allow in humanitarian aid, and said it must provide access to the besieged enclave for investigators and report back on its progress within one month.

The order was adopted by the panel of 15 judges from around the world in a 13-2 vote, opposed only by judges from Uganda and from Israel itself.

It was handed down a week after it was requested by South Africa as part of a case accusing Israel of genocide.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ICJ

Israel

Assault

Gaza

Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
