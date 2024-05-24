Smotrich: Requesting an end to the war means demanding that Israel disappear from existence

Israeli hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on Friday that Israel will not accept the ruling of the International Court of Justice ordering it to cease its military operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.



Smotrich, leader of one of the religious nationalist parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, said that demanding Israel to stop the war against Hamas is akin to demanding its disappearance from existence.



He added in a statement, 'The Israelis will not agree to that.'"



Reuters