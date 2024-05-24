Leader of Israeli opposition describes ruling of ICJ as an 'ethical catastrophe'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 10:39
High views
Leader of Israeli opposition describes ruling of ICJ as an &#39;ethical catastrophe&#39;
Leader of Israeli opposition describes ruling of ICJ as an 'ethical catastrophe'

The leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, condemned the ruling issued by the International Court of Justice on Friday because it did not link the demand to end the fighting with the demand to release the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Lapid, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the court's failure to link the two issues is 'an ethical collapse and an ethical catastrophe.'

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Leader

Ethical Catastrophe

ICJ

Request

War

Gaza

