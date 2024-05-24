News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Africa praises ICJ decision regarding Israeli attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Africa praises ICJ decision regarding Israeli attack on Rafah
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Africa praised on Friday the decision issued by the International Court of Justice to stop Israel's military operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and described the ruling as unprecedented.
Israel stated before the court that its operations in Gaza are in self-defense and target Hamas, which launched an attack on Israel on October 7th.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
South Africa
ICJ
Decision
War
Attack
Israel
Rafah
Gaza
Next
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
Burns to meet with Mossad chief in effort to revive hostage talks in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
Palestinian Authority: Decision of ICJ represents international consensus on stopping the war on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
Palestinian Authority: Decision of ICJ represents international consensus on stopping the war on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17
South Africa to ICJ: 'Israel must be stopped' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17
South Africa to ICJ: 'Israel must be stopped' in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Germany and Portugal consider now is an "inappropriate" time to recognize the State of Palestine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55
Germany and Portugal consider now is an "inappropriate" time to recognize the State of Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
World News
2024-05-17
US explores easing sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
World News
2024-05-17
US explores easing sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Qatar says Gaza residents have received 'no aid' since May 9
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Qatar says Gaza residents have received 'no aid' since May 9
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
2
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
6
World News
00:01
Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
World News
00:01
Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
7
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More