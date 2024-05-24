Hamas welcomes ICJ decision for a ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
High views
Hamas welcomes ICJ decision for a ceasefire
Hamas welcomes ICJ decision for a ceasefire

The Hamas Movement welcomed on Friday the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to "immediately halt" its attack on Rafah, noting that it was waiting for it to include the entire Gaza Strip.

Hamas said in a statement, "We welcome the decision of the ICJ, which demands that the criminal Zionist entity stop its aggression against the city of Rafah immediately," adding that it had expected "to issue a decision to stop the aggression and genocide against our people in the entire Gaza Strip, and not in only Rafah."


