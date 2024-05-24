Germany and Portugal consider now is an "inappropriate" time to recognize the State of Palestine

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24 | 11:55
High views
Germany and Portugal consider now is an &quot;inappropriate&quot; time to recognize the State of Palestine
0min
Germany and Portugal consider now is an "inappropriate" time to recognize the State of Palestine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro considered on Friday that the time has not come yet to recognize the State of Palestine as decided this week by Spain, Ireland and Norway.  

"We have no reason to recognize the Palestinian Authority as a separate state right now," Scholz said, recalling that the goal was to reach a "negotiated agreement between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution." 

He added during a press conference in Berlin with his Portuguese counterpart "we are far from that day."

"The priority is to reach a ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Portuguese Prime Minister recalled that his government's position was "to work for the recognition of two states."

"But we are not in a position to declare unilateral recognition (of the State of Palestine)," Luis Montenegro said.



AFP
 
