Blinken reaffirms US stance on Rafah situation in a call with Gantz
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25 | 00:15
Blinken reaffirms US stance on Rafah situation in a call with Gantz
The US State Department stated that Secretary Antony Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden's position on the "major Rafah operation" in a call with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz on Friday.
The department mentioned in a statement that Blinken also discussed the importance of concluding the talks between Egypt and Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing as soon as possible.
Reuters
