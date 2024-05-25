Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

On Saturday, the Israeli army bombarded the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Rafah. Meanwhile, efforts are being made in Paris to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



The ICJ, the United Nations' highest judicial body whose decisions are legally binding but lack enforcement mechanisms, also ordered Israel to keep the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza open. The crossing has been closed since Israel launched its ground operation in this province in early May.



Israel stated that it "has not and will not conduct military operations in the Rafah area that would lead to conditions that could completely or partially destroy the Palestinian civilian population."



Hamas welcomed the court's decision but said it had hoped the ruling would cover "the entire Gaza Strip and not just Rafah."



Following the court's ruling on Friday, Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued, along with clashes between the Israeli army and Hamas' armed wing.



Early Saturday, Palestinian witnesses and AFP teams reported Israeli airstrikes on Rafah (south) and Deir al-Balah (central).



Umm Mohammed, a Palestinian from Gaza City who fled due to the violence in Deir al-Balah, told AFP, "We hope the court's decision will pressure Israel to end this genocide because there is nothing left here."



In the same city, Mohammed Saleh told AFP, "Israel considers itself above the law. So, I don't think the shooting or the war can stop any other way than by force."



AFP