Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25 | 03:34
Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA
0min
Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani informed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa that Rome will resume funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as announced by the minister's office on Saturday.

In a statement, Tajani said, "I informed Mustafa that the government has prepared new funding for the Palestinian people totaling 35 million euros... of which five million will be allocated to UNRWA."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Funds

Italy

Palestinians

Gaza

War

