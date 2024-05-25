G7 to call on Israel to maintain ties with Palestinian banks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25 | 04:42
High views
0min
G7 to call on Israel to maintain ties with Palestinian banks

A draft statement from the G7 finance ministers on Saturday showed that they will call on Israel to ensure the continuation of correspondent banking services between Israeli and Palestinian banks to allow the continuation of vital transactions, trade, and services.

The statement, which will be issued after the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in northern Italy, also calls on Israel to "release the withheld clearance funds to the Palestinian Authority, in light of its urgent financial needs."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Banks

Transactions

Trade

Services

G7

UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas
Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA
