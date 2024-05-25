Mediation talks between Israel and Hamas regarding hostages expected to resume in a few days

A well-informed official said on Saturday that mediation negotiations between Israel and Hamas are scheduled to resume within days to reach an agreement on the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.



The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, added that the decision to resume the talks came after a meeting between the head of the Israeli Mossad, the director of the CIA, and the Prime Minister of Qatar, who is involved in the mediation.



The source continued, "At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the negotiations will begin this week based on new proposals led by the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with active American participation."



