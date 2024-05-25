Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of 35,903 Palestinians since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25 | 08:43
High views
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of 35,903 Palestinians since October 7
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of 35,903 Palestinians since October 7

The Hamas Health Ministry stated on Saturday that 35,903 Palestinians have been killed and 80,420 others injured in the Israeli attack since October 7.

Reuters
