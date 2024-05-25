Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25 | 10:20
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

Palestinian medics said on Saturday that Israeli forces killed more than 30 people in new attacks on the Gaza Strip, following an order by judges of the International Court of Justice to Israel to halt its assault on the southern city of Rafah.

A well-informed source stated that despite Israel continuing its operations against Hamas, mediation negotiations between the two sides are scheduled to resume this week.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Attacks

Talks

ICJ

Blinken reaffirms US stance on Rafah situation in a call with Gantz
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
