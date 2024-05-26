News
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 00:08
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday its fighters had captured Israeli soldiers during fighting in Jabalia in northern Gaza on Saturday, though the Israeli military denied the claim.
The Hamas armed wing spokesman did not say how many soldiers had been abducted and showed no proof of the claim.
"Our fighters lured a Zionist force into an ambush inside a tunnel ... The fighters withdrew after they left all members of the force dead, wounded, and captured," Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Al Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded message broadcast by Al Jazeera early on Sunday.
The Israeli military on Sunday denied the claim by Hamas' armed wing.
"The Israeli army clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted," the military said in a statement.
Hamas released a video that appeared to show a bloodied person being dragged along the ground in a tunnel and photos of military fatigue and rifle. Reuters could not independently verify the identity of the person shown in the video nor his or her condition.
]The comments by Abu Ubaida came hours after prospects for a resumption of mediated Gaza ceasefire talks grew on Saturday.
An official with knowledge of the matter said a decision had been taken to resume the talks next week after the chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency met the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar.
The source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, said it had been decided that "in the coming week negotiations will open based on new proposals led by the mediators, Egypt and Qatar, and with active US involvement."
A Hamas official later denied Israeli media reports the talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday, telling Reuters: "There is no date."
Reuters
Hamas
Israel
Army
Soldiers
Capture
Gaza
War
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
Previous
