Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 03:36
Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing
Aid trucks from Egypt began entering Gaza on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to the "Cairo News" channel, which is close to Egyptian intelligence.
According to the channel, "200 trucks" carrying humanitarian aid set off from the Egyptian side to the Rafah crossing with Gaza, which has been closed since early May after Israel took control of the Palestinian side of it and headed to Kerem Shalom. The convoy includes "four trucks carrying fuel," the channel reported.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Aid
Trucks
Egypt
Gaza
Kerem Shalom
Crossing
War
Israel
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
