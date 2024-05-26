Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 03:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

Aid trucks from Egypt began entering Gaza on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to the "Cairo News" channel, which is close to Egyptian intelligence.

According to the channel, "200 trucks" carrying humanitarian aid set off from the Egyptian side to the Rafah crossing with Gaza, which has been closed since early May after Israel took control of the Palestinian side of it and headed to Kerem Shalom. The convoy includes "four trucks carrying fuel," the channel reported.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Aid

Trucks

Egypt

Gaza

Kerem Shalom

Crossing

War

Israel

Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Israel reopens Kerem Shalom aid crossing into Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli army: First aid trucks entered Gaza through newly opened northern crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20

Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08

Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of 35,903 Palestinians since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Mediation talks between Israel and Hamas regarding hostages expected to resume in a few days

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah

LBCI
World News
05:30

Zelenskiy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08

Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More